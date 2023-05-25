iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 181,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 7.5% of Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $69,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IVV traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $415.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,168,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,021,272. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $410.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $402.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $434.03.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

