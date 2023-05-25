iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Eq LLC

Eq LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 9.8% of Eq LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Eq LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $415.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,751,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,027,082. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $410.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $402.25. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $434.03. The stock has a market cap of $309.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.