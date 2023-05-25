iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Lifted by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,553 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.1% of Wade G W & Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $52,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 190,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,005,000 after buying an additional 16,265 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 444.7% during the fourth quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after buying an additional 9,414 shares in the last quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $947,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,923,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $4.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $416.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,869,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,038,840. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $434.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $410.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $402.25. The company has a market capitalization of $310.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

