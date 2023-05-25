iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,918 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.8% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $49,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,609,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,420,000 after buying an additional 57,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IJH traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $241.16. 786,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,880. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $272.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.35. The company has a market cap of $64.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

