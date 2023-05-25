iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Trading Down 0.5%

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Rating)’s share price were down 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.59 and last traded at $43.60. Approximately 5,755 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 11,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.82.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.84.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYXF. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 486.8% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 56,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 46,859 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

The iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high yield, USD-denominated corporate bonds screened for positive ESG ratings. HYXF was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

