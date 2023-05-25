iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Trading Down 0.5%

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Rating)’s share price were down 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.59 and last traded at $43.60. Approximately 5,755 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 11,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.82.
iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.84.
iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%.
iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high yield, USD-denominated corporate bonds screened for positive ESG ratings. HYXF was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
