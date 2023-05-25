iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Bought by Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises about 2.3% of Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 82,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after acquiring an additional 45,275 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 263.2% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 28,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 20,748 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 18,328 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,624. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $96.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.56.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

