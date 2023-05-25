iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) is Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) by 341.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 393,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304,577 shares during the quarter. iShares Europe ETF makes up about 1.9% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $17,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000.

iShares Europe ETF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.86. 371,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,420. iShares Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.88 and a fifty-two week high of $52.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.54.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

