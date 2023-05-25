iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 353.8% from the April 30th total of 257,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 922,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 699.3% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 99,006 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 311,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after acquiring an additional 46,954 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 431.6% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 73,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 59,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $740,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBTD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.78. 838,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,589. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.75. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $25.11.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.088 per share. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (IBTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2023 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2023. The fund will terminate in December 2023. IBTD was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

