iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Trading Up 0%

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.33 and last traded at $22.31. 22,216 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 34,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.30.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.31.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 365.7% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 60,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 47,426 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 168.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 33,457 shares in the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $133,000.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

