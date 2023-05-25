iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Trading Up 0%

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.33 and last traded at $22.31. 22,216 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 34,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.30.
iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.31.
iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.