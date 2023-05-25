iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Short Interest Up 287.8% in May

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,200 shares, an increase of 287.8% from the April 30th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,885 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 13.21% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF worth $8,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

IBTJ stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $21.76. 18,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,940. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $23.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.97.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st.

(Get Rating)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (IBTJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2029 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2029. The fund will terminate in December 2029. IBTJ was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.