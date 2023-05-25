iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Rating) were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.96 and last traded at $21.94. Approximately 20,196 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 19,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.92.
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day moving average is $21.97.
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (IBTJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2029 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2029. The fund will terminate in December 2029. IBTJ was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
