iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Trading Down 1.6%

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $58.67 and last traded at $58.74. Approximately 1,222,368 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,019,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.