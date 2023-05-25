iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) is Eq LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Eq LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,185 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Eq LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Eq LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elgethun Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,546,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 43,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 22,577 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 63,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Geisinger Health purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,005,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of EFV stock traded down $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $48.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,206,620 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.91. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

