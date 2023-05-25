iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Shares Down 1%

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Get Rating) traded down 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $53.61 and last traded at $53.64. 6,312 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 16,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.19.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.79. The company has a market cap of $127.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (IEUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed countries of Europe. IEUS was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

