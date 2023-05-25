iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 190.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter worth $53,000.

Shares of BATS INDA traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.19. 1,478,137 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

