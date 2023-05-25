iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) Shares Sold by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,908 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P owned 0.25% of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of THD. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 434.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 171,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 139,338 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 556.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,677,000 after buying an additional 63,992 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,046,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 2,396.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after buying an additional 53,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 2,116.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 52,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after buying an additional 49,845 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Thailand ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

THD stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.80. The stock had a trading volume of 56,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,916. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.62. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 1-year low of $62.20 and a 1-year high of $80.79. The company has a market capitalization of $326.80 million, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares MSCI Thailand ETF

The iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (THD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Thailand IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the Thai equity market. THD was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

