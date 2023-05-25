iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by Eq LLC

Eq LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Eq LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Eq LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,173,825 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.74 and its 200-day moving average is $72.60.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

