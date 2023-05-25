iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 0.9% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $4.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $254.57. 451,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,498,259. The company has a market cap of $65.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $258.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $243.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.24.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

