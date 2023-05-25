iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by JSF Financial LLC

JSF Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 178,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after acquiring an additional 10,745 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 207.2% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 9,506 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 273.4% in the 4th quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 33,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 24,356 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,389,000 after acquiring an additional 8,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWS traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $102.01. 468,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,204. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $116.73.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

