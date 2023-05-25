iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Stake Reduced by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $102.20 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $116.73. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.56.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.