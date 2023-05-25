iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stock Holdings Increased by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 677,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,666 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Wade G W & Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Wade G W & Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $81,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Bank lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.26. The stock had a trading volume of 656,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,320. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.59 and a 1 year high of $131.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

