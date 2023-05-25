iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 79.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,985 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $23,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 56,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 31,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.06. 1,016,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,371. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $71.81.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

