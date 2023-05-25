iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Trading Down 1.2%

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $107.07 and last traded at $107.46. 74,404 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 127,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.74.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 211.8% in the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

