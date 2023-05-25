iSIGN Media Solutions (CVE:ISD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.01

iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. (CVE:ISD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 156000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
iSIGN Media Solutions Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.01. The stock has a market cap of C$2.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.18.
About iSIGN Media Solutions
iSIGN Media Solutions Inc, a data-focused software-as-a-service company, provides location-based security alert messaging and proximity marketing solutions in North America. The company provides Hybrid Analytics Location Observation, a software platform and listening device that offers a suite of functions specifically designed to maximize safety and security within a managed environment, such as school, hospital, shopping plaza, and concert venue; Hybrid Analytics Location Observation with facial recognition offers facial and object recognition modules; Passive Historical Aggregate Contact Tracing, an intelligent smart space analytics platform that utilizes publicly available anonymous interactions between mobile devices to accurately determine occupancy levels and movements of individuals.
