iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) CFO John Patrick Sullivan Acquires 50,000 Shares

iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Rating) CFO John Patrick Sullivan bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.49 per share, with a total value of $24,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 188,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,413.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

iSun Stock Performance

Shares of ISUN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.57. 57,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. iSun, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $4.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.32.

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.11. iSun had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 40.04%. The business had revenue of $25.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that iSun, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of iSun

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of iSun in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISUN. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in iSun by 279.4% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 870,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 641,228 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iSun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iSun by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 10,213 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in iSun by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iSun during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

About iSun

(Get Rating)

iSUN, Inc engages in the provision of design, development, engineering, procurement, installation, storage, and electric vehicle infrastructure services for residential, commercial, industrial, and utility customers. The firm is also involved in providing electrical contracting, and data and communication services.

See Also

