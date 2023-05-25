Jack W. Schuler Purchases 56,782 Shares of Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Stock

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 56,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $65,299.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,475,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,546,705.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Biodesix Stock Performance

Shares of Biodesix stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.37. The stock had a trading volume of 45,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,757. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.79. Biodesix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Biodesix had a negative net margin of 168.37% and a negative return on equity of 863.32%. The business had revenue of $9.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 million. Research analysts predict that Biodesix, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biodesix

Biodesix Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Biodesix by 541.7% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 205,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 173,096 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Biodesix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Biodesix by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 108,845 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Biodesix by 896.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 359,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

