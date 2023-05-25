Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Has $285,000 Stock Position in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,729 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Equity Bancshares worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQBK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Equity Bancshares by 56.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Equity Bancshares by 3.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 680,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,976,000 after purchasing an additional 20,950 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Equity Bancshares by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on EQBK. TheStreet cut Equity Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ EQBK opened at $23.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $38.04. The firm has a market cap of $358.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $48.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 11.90%.

In other news, EVP Julie A. Huber sold 938 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $27,999.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,392.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Julie A. Huber sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $27,999.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,392.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary C. Allerheiligen purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.12 per share, with a total value of $42,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,660 shares of company stock worth $195,396 and sold 3,926 shares worth $115,516. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

