Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Lowers Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 608 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at $46,000. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $395.23 on Thursday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $284.99 and a fifty-two week high of $410.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $363.46 and a 200 day moving average of $356.98.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MLM. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $428.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.75.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

