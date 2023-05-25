Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,907 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 64.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $529,864,000. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 5,203,764 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 38.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,791,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,628,000 after acquiring an additional 501,594 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 68.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 949,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,523,000 after acquiring an additional 384,681 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 246.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 215,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,654,000 after acquiring an additional 362,745 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $78.28 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $102.37. The company has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.59.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

