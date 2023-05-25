Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Takes $219,000 Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First National Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.
iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 0.3 %
SLV stock opened at $21.09 on Thursday. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.27.
iShares Silver Trust Profile
iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Silver Trust (SLV)
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
- Upbeat Analysts Project Promising Prospects For Iridium Stock
- 2 Energy Mid-Caps Expected To Post Monster Earnings Growth
- Meet the Nasdaq’s 3 Biggest Dividend Payers
- Analog Devices Signals A Top For Semiconductor Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.