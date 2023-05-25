Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Takes $219,000 Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First National Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

SLV stock opened at $21.09 on Thursday. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.27.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.