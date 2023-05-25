Jackson Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,783 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 4,523 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $6,910,000. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $1,022,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $102,447.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,223 shares in the company, valued at $964,113.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.20, for a total value of $6,739,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,774,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,260,905.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $102,447.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,113.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,880 shares of company stock valued at $50,764,796 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 1.5 %

PANW traded up $2.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $207.30. 3,519,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,269,827. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 326.62, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.45. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $208.87.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 69.46% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on PANW shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.19.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.