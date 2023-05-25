Jackson Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUM traded down $10.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $496.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,984. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $512.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $510.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $418.70 and a fifty-two week high of $571.30.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.38%.

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, SVB Securities dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $597.37.

In other news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total value of $2,187,219.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,920.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,779 shares of company stock valued at $12,117,856 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

