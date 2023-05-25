Jackson Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,169 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $4,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000.

NYSEARCA:FNDX traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.93. 243,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,685. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.88. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $57.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

