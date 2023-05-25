Jackson Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,610 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $531,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.9% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,199,000 after acquiring an additional 84,863 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Whelan Financial boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 477,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,038,000 after acquiring an additional 113,578 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 41,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 11,327 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,356,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,352,911. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.61. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The company has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

