Jackson Wealth Management LLC Has $3.29 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,264 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 13,376 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up 1.2% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 34,429 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 8,089 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 714,897 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $68,180,000 after buying an additional 130,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

CVS Health Price Performance

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $67.68. 3,009,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,889,094. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $86.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $67.05 and a 12-month high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Stories

