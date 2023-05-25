Jackson Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.40 Million in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 226,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,635,000 after buying an additional 18,567 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $323,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.25. The stock had a trading volume of 22,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,697. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.32. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $95.76 and a 12 month high of $127.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.16.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

