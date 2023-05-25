Jackson Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 334.9% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 241,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 21,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PRF stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $153.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,185. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $137.81 and a 52-week high of $165.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

