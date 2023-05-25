Jackson Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 38.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,164,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,422,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $441.41. 475,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,084. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $448.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $458.30. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $398.11 and a 52 week high of $499.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

