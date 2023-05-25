Jackson Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,921 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,642 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 2.0% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,341. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.1 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. William Blair began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $483.03. 1,078,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,851,137. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $495.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $492.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $443.20 and a 52 week high of $564.75. The company has a market cap of $214.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.98%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.