Jackson Wealth Management LLC Takes $2.72 Million Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 6.8% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 4.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of ELV stock traded down $8.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $447.83. The stock had a trading volume of 275,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,376. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $440.02 and a 12-month high of $549.52. The company has a market cap of $106.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $465.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $484.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ELV shares. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. 22nd Century Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $572.19.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

