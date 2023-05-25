Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,070,248 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 178% from the previous session’s volume of 385,026 shares.The stock last traded at $49.59 and had previously closed at $49.53.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.49.

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

