Jeanmarie F. Desmond Sells 1,180 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $129,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

IPG Photonics Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of IPGP traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.56. 161,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,960. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $134.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.71. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.22.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.26. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $347.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

IPGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on IPG Photonics from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 363.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

