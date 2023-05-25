Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Sells $41,518.56 in Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) insider Gregory Bowles sold 7,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $41,518.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,713.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gregory Bowles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, Gregory Bowles sold 3,410 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $17,493.30.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Gregory Bowles sold 5,903 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $29,574.03.

Joby Aviation Price Performance

JOBY stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $5.45. 3,964,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,149,877. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $7.15. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JOBY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Joby Aviation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.13.

Institutional Trading of Joby Aviation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 486.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

