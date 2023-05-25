Joseph Christopher Hays Sells 30,000 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $750,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 581,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,546,710.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ZI opened at $25.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $20.33 and a one year high of $51.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.64 and its 200-day moving average is $25.71.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 18,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About ZoomInfo Technologies

Several analysts have issued reports on ZI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.70.

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.