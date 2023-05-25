JOYY (YY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 30th. Analysts expect JOYY to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.57. JOYY had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $604.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.84 million. On average, analysts expect JOYY to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ YY opened at $27.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. JOYY has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $42.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.53 and its 200 day moving average is $31.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.507 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 281.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CLSA dropped their price target on JOYY from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JOYY in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of JOYY from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Benchmark cut their price target on JOYY from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on JOYY from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in JOYY by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of JOYY by 33.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in JOYY by 59.9% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in JOYY in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc boosted its position in JOYY by 2,183.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 6,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through the BIGO and All Other segments.

