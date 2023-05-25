JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Price Target to GBX 740

Vistry Group (LON:VTY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 700 ($8.71) to GBX 740 ($9.20) in a research report report published on Monday, Digital Look reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VTY. Liberum Capital restated a top pick rating and set a GBX 950 ($11.82) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 740 ($9.20) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 987 ($12.28) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Vistry Group from GBX 760 ($9.45) to GBX 871 ($10.83) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 824.29 ($10.25).

Vistry Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:VTY opened at GBX 751.50 ($9.35) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 778.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 727.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 873.84, a PEG ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14. Vistry Group has a one year low of GBX 502 ($6.24) and a one year high of GBX 947.50 ($11.78).

Vistry Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 32 ($0.40) per share. This represents a yield of 4.37%. This is a positive change from Vistry Group’s previous dividend of $23.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Vistry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,395.35%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 750 ($9.33) per share, for a total transaction of £6,000,000 ($7,462,686.57). 2.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vistry Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. The company offers one-bedroom to five-bedroom family homes. As of December 31, 2021, it had 42,770 controlled land bank plots and 40,000 strategic land bank plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

Featured Articles

