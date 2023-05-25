JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Bought by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 90.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,972 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $62,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,284,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,760,308. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.35 and its 200 day moving average is $54.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $58.50.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

