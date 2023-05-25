JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Short Interest Up 270.6% in May

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 258,300 shares, a growth of 270.6% from the April 30th total of 69,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,209,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:JEPQ traded up $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $47.04. 2,851,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,211. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.04 and a 200-day moving average of $43.47. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $39.61 and a 52-week high of $49.97.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 139.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,923,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,713,000 after buying an additional 1,120,566 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,847,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 241.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 868,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,187,000 after buying an additional 614,712 shares during the period. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $24,949,000. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $17,012,000.

