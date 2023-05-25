JSF Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

JSF Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of JSF Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 7,583 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after acquiring an additional 32,243 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $150.35. The company had a trading volume of 390,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,567. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.19. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.33 and a 52 week high of $160.30. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

