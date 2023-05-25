JSF Financial LLC Buys 43,095 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

JSF Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,095 shares during the period. DoubleVerify makes up about 2.2% of JSF Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. JSF Financial LLC owned about 0.17% of DoubleVerify worth $6,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in DoubleVerify by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the third quarter valued at $56,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in DoubleVerify by 1,111.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.45.

NYSE DV traded up $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $33.06. 1,055,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,818. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.18 and a 200-day moving average of $26.62. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.28 and a 52 week high of $33.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.28 and a beta of 0.82.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $122.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.93 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 10.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Vii U.S. Holdings L. Providence sold 14,282,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $378,498,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,825,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,874,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other DoubleVerify news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $1,220,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,708,021.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vii U.S. Holdings L. Providence sold 14,282,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $378,498,016.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,825,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,874,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,755,161 shares of company stock worth $762,233,253. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

